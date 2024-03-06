Campbell Soup Co. has released its second quarter report, indicating a drop in profit compared to the previous year, though it exceeded Wall Street predictions.The company logged earnings of $203 million, equating to $0.68 per share, which is a decrease from last year’s second quarter earnings of $232 million or $0.77 per share.Despite the decline, Campbell’s adjusted earnings, when special items are excluded, was reported to be $240 million or $0.80 per share for the period, beating the predicted earnings of $0.77 per share. These predictions were an average compiled by Thomson Reuters and commonly exclude any unique or special items.Unfortunately, the company’s revenue for the quarter saw a 1.2% fall, dropping to $2.46 billion from $2.49 billion in the previous year.To summarize, Campbell Soup Co.’s earnings and revenue for the second quarter (according to GAAP) were as follows:- Earnings: $203 million compared with $232 million in the previous year.- Earnings Per Share: $0.68 compared with $0.77 in the previous year.- Revenue: $2.46 billion compared with $2.49 billion in the previous year.As for their outlook for the full year, Campbell Soup Co. anticipates an Earnings Per Share (EPS) range of $3.09 to $3.15.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com