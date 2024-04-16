According to the latest data released by Statistics Canada on April 16, 2024, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March in Canada has shown a decrease compared to the previous month. In February 2024, the CPI was at 3.1%, but in March 2024, it dropped to 2.9%. The comparison period provided is Year-over-Year, which means the current indicator of 2.9% is compared to the same month a year ago.This decrease in the CPI suggests that the rate of inflation in Canada has slowed down slightly from the previous month. While a lower CPI can indicate easing inflationary pressures, it is essential to monitor this trend over time to understand its implications for the Canadian economy. The March 2024 CPI data provides valuable insights for policymakers, businesses, and consumers as they navigate economic decisions in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com