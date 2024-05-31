Canada experienced a significant fiscal contraction in March 2024, with the budget balance plummeting to a deficit of CAD -33.59 billion. This marks a stark turnaround from February 2024, when the budget balance recorded a substantial surplus of CAD 8.30 billion.The data, updated on 31 May 2024, has raised concerns among financial analysts and policymakers. The drastic shift indicates potential underlying economic issues that may need immediate corrective measures.Experts are closely examining the contributing factors to this severe deficit, which could be attributed to increased government spending, decreased revenue, or a combination of both. Moving forward, the Canadian government will be under intense scrutiny to address and mitigate the economic ramifications of this development. The fiscal policy trajectory in the coming months will be crucial in reestablishing a stable budgetary framework for the nation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com