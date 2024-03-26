Canada Goose Holdings Inc. announced on Tuesday plans to reduce its corporate roles by approximately 17% as part of its ‘Transformation Program.’ This program aims for immediate cost reductions, smarter organizational structures, faster decision-making, and increased operational efficiency.The company will share thorough reports for the quarter and year ending on March 31, 2024, in its earnings call in May 2024. Alongside the quarterly results, Canada Goose aims to present further information about the Transformation Program, its outcomes, and the financial forecast for 2025.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com