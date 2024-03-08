In the latest economic data released, Canada experienced a significant upturn in its employment change figures for the month of February 2024. The previous indicator for January 2024 had shown a decrease of 11.6K, indicating a decline in employment opportunities. However, the most recent report showed an impressive increase, with the current indicator reaching 70.6K for February 2024. This marks a substantial improvement of 82.2K jobs compared to the previous month.The positive shift in employment numbers is a promising development for the Canadian economy, indicating potential growth and stability in the job market. With the data being updated on 8th March 2024, this recent improvement in employment change brings a sense of optimism for both businesses and job seekers across the country. As Canada continues to navigate economic challenges, this notable increase in job creation signals a step towards a more robust and active labor market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com