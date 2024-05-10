In April 2024, Canada experienced a significant positive change in part-time employment, with an increase of 50.3K positions compared to the previous month. This growth marks a notable contrast to the previous indicator in March 2024 when the country saw a decrease of 1.6K part-time jobs. The latest data, updated on 10th May 2024, indicates a promising trend in the Canadian job market, highlighting a potential boost in economic activity and opportunities for workers seeking part-time employment. The surge in part-time positions suggests a potential shift towards more flexible work arrangements and could contribute to overall economic resilience in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com