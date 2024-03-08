Canada experienced a significant decrease in part-time employment in February 2024, with a reported change of -29.9K, according to recent data released on March 8th. This decline comes after a previous indicator of 48.9K in January 2024. The change signals a notable shift in the country’s employment landscape, raising concerns about job stability and economic growth.The drop in part-time employment highlights the challenges faced by the Canadian labor market, with many individuals likely feeling the impact of reduced work hours or job opportunities. As policymakers and economists analyze the data, there will be a focus on identifying potential causes for the decline and developing strategies to support those affected. The new figures serve as a reminder of the ongoing volatility and uncertainty in the global economy, urging stakeholders to remain vigilant in monitoring and responding to changing economic trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com