Canada to impose sanctions on more Venezuelan officials – Reuters

Canada Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement released late-Wednesday, Canada will impose targeted sanctions on 14 Venezuelan officials, Reuters reports. The statement read: The sanctions were in response to Venezuela's "illegitimate and anti-democratic presidential elections." Freeland noted: "These sanctions send a clear message that the Maduro regime's anti-democratic behavior has consequences."

