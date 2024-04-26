In a positive turn of events, Canada’s budget balance saw a significant surge in February 2024. The previous indicator, which stood at -2.10B in January 2024, has been surpassed as the latest data reveals a balance of 8.30B. This substantial increase indicates a noteworthy improvement in Canada’s financial standings within a short period.The updated data, released on 26 April 2024, showcases Canada’s ability to strengthen its budget balance efficiently. This surge can have implications for various economic facets within the country. As Canada continues to navigate through economic challenges, the improved budget balance in February marks a promising development for the nation’s financial landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com