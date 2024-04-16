Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.6% in March 2024 compared to the previous month, according to recent data released on April 16, 2024. This increase follows a 0.3% growth in February 2024. The CPI measures the average change over time in prices that Canadian consumers pay for a basket of goods and services, providing a key indicator of inflation in the country.The month-over-month comparison reveals a noticeable uptick in consumer prices, signaling potential inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy. As prices continue to climb, policymakers and economists will closely monitor the situation to assess the impact on households and make informed decisions regarding monetary policy and economic stability. The latest CPI data highlights the importance of tracking price trends to understand the overall health of the economy and make informed financial decisions. Investors and consumers alike will be watching closely for further updates on Canada’s CPI and its implications for the broader economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com