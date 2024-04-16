In Canada, the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a slight decrease in March 2024, dropping to 2% from its previous level of 2.1% in February 2024. This data, which was updated on 16th April 2024, reflects a Year-over-Year comparison. The Core CPI tracks the change in prices of goods and services, excluding the most volatile items such as food and energy, providing insight into underlying inflation trends in the economy.While the decrease from the previous month may indicate a moderation in inflationary pressures, it is essential for policymakers to closely monitor these figures to ensure price stability and sustainable economic growth. The Core CPI serves as a crucial indicator for assessing the overall health of the economy and guiding monetary policy decisions. Economists will be observing future data releases to gauge the trajectory of inflation in Canada and its impact on the broader economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com