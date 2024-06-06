Canada’s Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) experienced a sharp drop in May, reflecting a significant deceleration in the nation’s economic activity. The index fell to 52.0 in May 2024, a notable decline from the 63.0 registered in April 2024, according to data updated on June 6, 2024.The substantial decrease in the Ivey PMI, an indicator that measures the strength of the manufacturing sector and overall business conditions, suggests that Canadian companies are facing growing headwinds. The 11-point drop indicates a slowing momentum in the economy, raising concerns among businesses and investors about potential challenges ahead.The data for May indicates that while the PMI remains above the neutral 50.0 mark, signaling expansion, the pace has significantly slowed compared to previous months. This slowdown may prompt policymakers and economic analysts to closely monitor upcoming data for signs of sustained downturns or recovery prospects.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com