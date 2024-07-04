The latest data from Statistics Canada reveals a subtle decline in the country’s Leading Index for June 2024. The index, a critical economic indicator designed to forecast future economic activity, recorded a value of 0.15%, down from 0.17% in May 2024. This update was published on July 4, 2024.This month-over-month shift indicates a slight deceleration in economic momentum. The previous increase of 0.17% in May had been a continuation of growth patterns seen earlier in the year, suggesting that while economic activity remains positive, its growth is currently tapering off.The current metrics serve as a key reference for policymakers and investors, emphasizing the need for cautious optimism. As the Canadian economy navigates these metrics, stakeholders are advised to closely monitor subsequent reports to better understand the longer-term trends and their implications for economic strategy and investment planning.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com