In the latest economic update, Canada’s leading index has exhibited growth in March 2024. The current indicator stopped at 0.26%, showing an increase from the previous month’s 0.17% in February 2024. This positive change indicates potential economic expansion and improved market conditions in Canada.The data, updated on April 5, 2024, highlights a promising trend in the country’s economic performance. The month-over-month comparison reveals a significant uptick in the leading index, signaling optimism for the future. Investors and analysts are likely to view this growth as a favorable indicator of Canada’s economic resilience and potential opportunities for investment and development in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com