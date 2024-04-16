In economic news concerning Canada, the Median Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 has been reported at 2.8%, down from the previous indicator of 3.1% in February 2024. The data, which was updated on 16 April 2024, shows a decrease in the inflation rate, reflecting a modest slowdown in price increases for goods and services.The Median CPI is a key measure of inflation that provides a more stable indicator by excluding extreme price movements. This change is based on a year-over-year comparison, comparing the change in consumer prices in March 2024 to the same month a year ago. The decline in the Median CPI suggests that overall price levels are rising at a slightly slower pace compared to the previous year.Economists will continue to monitor inflation trends closely to assess the impact on the economy and consumer purchasing power. The latest data indicates a moderation in inflation pressure, which could have implications for monetary policy decisions in the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com