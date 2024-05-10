In a slight uptick for the Canadian economy, the participation rate in the country increased marginally to 65.4% in April 2024, up from 65.3% in March 2024. The data, which was updated on 10th May 2024, indicates a slight improvement in the number of people actively participating in the labor market.The participation rate is a key economic indicator that measures the proportion of working-age individuals who are either employed or actively seeking employment. While the increase from March to April was modest, it suggests a positive trend in labor market engagement in Canada. Economists will be closely monitoring future developments to assess the overall health of the Canadian economy and its impact on employment and consumer spending trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com