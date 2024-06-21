Canada’s Raw Materials Price Index (RMPI) experienced a significant decline in May 2024, dropping to -1.0%, according to data updated on 21 June 2024. This marked a stark contrast to the previous month, April 2024, when the RMPI had surged to 5.3%.The month-over-month comparison reveals the drastic shift in the RMPI, which measures the price change of raw materials purchased by industries in Canada. April’s jump to 5.3% had indicated a substantial increase from the earlier month, whereas May’s -1.0% represents a notable downturn.This decline could suggest various underlying economic factors at play, including potential changes in global commodity prices, shifts in supply chain dynamics, or variations in industrial demand. Market analysts will likely be scrutinizing these figures closely to understand the broader implications for Canada’s industrial sector and overall economic health.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com