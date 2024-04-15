According to recent data released by Statistics Canada on April 15, 2024, the wholesale sales in Canada for the month of February 2024 showed no change compared to the previous month. The current indicator stagnated at 0%, indicating a lack of growth in wholesale activities during this period.In January, the wholesale sales indicator had decreased by 0.2%, showing a slight decline in economic activities within the wholesale sector. The month-over-month comparison emphasizes that the wholesale sector in Canada did not experience any significant improvement in February compared to the previous month.While the data suggests stability in wholesale sales for the mentioned period, economists and analysts will be closely monitoring future trends to assess the overall health of Canada’s economy and the potential impact on the global market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com