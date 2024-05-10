According to recent data released on May 10, 2024, the average hourly wages for permanent employees in Canada have dipped slightly to 4.8%. This is a decrease from the previous recorded indicator of 5.0% in March 2024. The slight decline in hourly wages could indicate shifts in the Canadian job market or changes in the economy. This update provides insight into the current economic landscape and may impact various sectors within the country. Analysts will be monitoring these statistics closely to assess potential implications for businesses and workers across Canada.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com