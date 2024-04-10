In a recent report released by Thomson Reuters IPSOS, the Canadian Consumer Confidence Index (PCSI) saw a slight uptick in April 2024. The index, which measures consumers’ outlook on the state of the economy, improved to 48.02 from 47.89 in March 2024. This increase indicates a positive sentiment among Canadian consumers regarding economic conditions.The data, updated on April 10, 2024, reflects a month-over-month comparison, showing a modest improvement in consumer confidence in Canada. The PCSI serves as a crucial indicator of economic health, as consumer confidence often correlates with consumer spending and overall economic activity. This slight increase in the index suggests that Canadians may be feeling more optimistic about the future, which could potentially translate into increased spending and investment in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com