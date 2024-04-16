The latest data on Canada’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March 2024 has been released, showing a 0.4% increase from the previous month. In February 2024, the indicator stood at 0.1%, marking a notable jump to 0.5% in March. This Month-over-Month comparison points to a positive trend in consumer prices.The update, dated 16th April 2024, highlights the importance of tracking inflation rates for policymakers and economists to gauge the country’s economic health. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, serves as a key metric for measuring underlying inflation pressures in the economy. The 0.4% rise suggests a steady but controlled increase in consumer prices, reflecting the current economic conditions in Canada.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com