According to the latest data released, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Canada experienced a slight decrease in March 2024 compared to the previous month. The trimmed CPI, which excludes volatile items such as gasoline and food, reached 3.1% in March, down from 3.2% in February of the same year.The year-over-year comparison showed a subtle shift in inflation levels, indicating a marginal decline in price pressures. The update on this key economic indicator was made public on 16 April 2024. The slight dip in the CPI suggests some stabilization in the overall cost of goods and services, offering insights into the economic landscape of Canada as it navigates through potential inflationary impacts.