The average annual blockchain salary in Canada is more than $98,000. There is still regulatory uncertainty within the country, which is stunting exponential growth. The salaries in the Canadian blockchain industry are among the highest in the country, as per the October report by the Canadian Digital Chamber of Commerce. The report sources data from […] The post Canadian Digital Chamber of Commerce: Canadian blockchain industry extremely lucrative appeared first on Forex Crunch.
