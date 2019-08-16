Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Canadian Dollar Advances As Oil Prices Rise

Canadian Dollar Advances As Oil Prices Rise

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday, as encouraging retail sales figures from the U.S. helped ease some concerns about a recession in the world’s biggest economy.

Crude for September delivery rose $0.64 to $55.11 per barrel.

Official data showed that U.S. retail sales rose 0.7 percent in July compared to a revised 0.3 percent increase in June. Economists had expected a gain of 0.3 percent.

The data relieved some of the worries over a potential recession that prompted a sell-off in global markets.

Reuters reported that China is planning to unleash stimulus to support its economy.

Investors have increased bets for the European Central Bank’s stimulus measures at the September meeting following comments from policy maker Olli Rehn.

Rehn on Thursday flagged the need for a significant easing package in September to support the flagging euro zone economy.

The loonie appreciated to 79.82 against the yen, from a low of 79.59 hit at 8:30 pm ET. The loonie is seen finding resistance around the 82.00 level.

After a decline to 1.3325 versus the greenback at 9:45 pm ET, the loonie reversed direction with the pair trading at 1.3300. If the loonie rises further, 1.30 is seen as its next resistance level.

The loonie strengthened to a 2-day high of 1.4764 against the euro from Thursday’s closing value of 1.4786. The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around the 1.45 level.

The loonie was mildly higher against the aussie with the pair trading at 0.9031. This followed an 8-day low of 0.9048 set at 11:00 pm ET. On the upside, 0.89 is possibly seen as the next resistance level for the loonie.

Looking ahead, Eurozone trade data for June is due in the European session.

In the New York session, U.S. housing starts and building permits for July and University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index for August are scheduled for release.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.