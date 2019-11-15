Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Canadian Dollar Advances On Trade Deal Hopes

Canadian Dollar Advances On Trade Deal Hopes

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday, as positive comments from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on trade helped revive hopes of a U.S.-China deal.

Kudlow said that the U.S. is getting close to a trade deal with China and the “mood music is pretty good.”

A spokesperson for China’s commerce ministry said that the two countries are holding “in-depth” discussions on the ‘phase one’ trade deal, but canceling tariffs is an important condition for reaching an agreement.

Oil prices rebounded after sliding on Thursday on data showing a larger than expected increase in crude stockpiles last week.

Crude for December delivery rose $0.24 to $57.01 per barrel.

The loonie rose to 1.4576 against the euro, from a low of 1.4607 hit at 7:30 pm ET. The loonie is likely to face resistance around the 1.44 region, if it gains again.

The loonie advanced to a 3-day high of 1.3219 against the greenback, after falling to 1.3252 at 6:30 pm ET. Next key resistance for the loonie is seen around the 1.30 level.

Following a decline to 81.80 against the yen at 5:00 pm ET, the loonie reversed direction and rose to 82.13. On the upside, 83.5 is likely seen as its next resistance level.

Final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed that Japan’s industrial production grew more than initially estimated in September.

Industrial production rose 1.7 percent month-on-month in September.

The loonie edged higher to 0.8981 against the aussie, from a low of 0.8999 it recorded at 7:45 pm ET. The currency is seen locating resistance around the 0.88 level.

Looking ahead, Eurozone trade data for September and final consumer price index for October are due out in the European session.

In the New York session, Canada existing home sales for October, U.S. business inventories for September, New York Fed’s empire manufacturing survey for November, retail sales, industrial production, export and import prices, all for October, will be featured.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.