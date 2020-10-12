Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Canadian Dollar Advances On U.S. Stimulus Hopes

Canadian Dollar Advances On U.S. Stimulus Hopes

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Canadian dollar appreciated against its most major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as sentiment lifted up after the Trump Administration offered a $1.8 trillion coronavirus stimulus proposal and polls showed that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held lead over Donald Trump in the upcoming Presidential election.

The package included checks to individuals and an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program and was up from the administration’s previous proposal of $1.6 trillion.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the proposal, saying that it was insufficient.

With the election just weeks away, investors are pricing in a Biden victory that could likely result in more stimulus.

The People’s Bank of China scrapped a requirement for banks to hold a reserve of yuan forward contracts.

The central bank move made it cheaper to short the Chinese currency.

The loonie climbed to 0.9466 against the aussie, from a low of 0.9496 hit at 12:15 am ET. The loonie is likely to find resistance around the 0.92 area.

The loonie reached 1.5493 against the euro, its highest level since September 8. Next key resistance for the loonie is likely seen around the 1.52 level.

Data from Destatis showed that German wholesale prices continued to decrease in September.

Wholesale prices fell 1.8 percent year-on-year in September but slower than the 2.2 percent decline posted in August. Prices have been falling since February.

The Canadian currency recovered to 1.3118 against the greenback and was steady thereafter. On the upside, immediate resistance for the loonie is found near the 1.30 level.

In contrast, the loonie held steady against the yen, after falling to 80.28 at 12:30 am ET. At Friday’s close, the pair was worth 80.49.

Data from the Bank of Japan showed that Japan producer prices fell 0.2 percent on month in September – missing expectations for a flat reading following the downwardly revised 0.1 percent increase in August.

On a yearly basis, producer prices sank 0.8 percent – again shy of expectations for a loss of 0.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the August reading.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.