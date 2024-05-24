The latest data released on May 24, 2024, reveals a significant shift in sentiment against the Canadian Dollar. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has reported that speculative net positions on the CAD have declined further from -80.3K to -90.8K.This development indicates a growing bearish outlook among traders, reflecting a heightened uncertainty regarding Canada’s economic prospects. The decline in net positions suggests that more investors are betting against the CAD, possibly due to domestic economic challenges or broader geopolitical concerns affecting the currency market.The substantial move from -80.3K to -90.8K highlights an escalating trend that could signal further volatility for the Canadian Dollar in the near future. Market participants will be closely monitoring incoming economic data and policy announcements for clues on potential shifts in the CAD’s trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com