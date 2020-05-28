Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Canadian Dollar Falls Amid Weak Oil Prices After API Data

Canadian Dollar Falls Amid Weak Oil Prices After API Data

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Canadian dollar declined against its most major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, as oil prices dropped after an industry report showed a sharp build in inventories last week.

Crude for July delivery fell $0.30 to $32.51 a barrel.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. crude inventories rose by 8.731 million barrels for the week ended May 22.

Analysts had forecast a draw of 2.50 million barrels of crude inventories.

Gasoline stocks grew by 1.1 million barrels, while distillate inventories were up by 6.907 million barrels for the week.

The Energy Information Administration will release its weekly inventory data later in the day.

U.S.-China tensions prevailed as the Trump administration stripped Hong Kong’s special status under U.S. law following China’s security legislation.

The U.S. is considering a range of sanctions against China for its crackdown on Hong Kong.

The loonie dropped to 0.9117 against the aussie and 1.3789 against the greenback, after rising to 0.9079 and 1.3734, respectively in early deals. The next possible support for the loonie is seen around 0.94 against the aussie and 1.40 against the greenback.

Reversing from a high of 78.51 hit at 8:45 pm ET, the loonie weakened to 78.17 against the yen. The loonie is seen finding support around the 74.00 region.

The loonie pulled back to 1.5169 against the euro, from a high of 1.5126 set at 5:00 pm ET. The loonie is poised to challenge support around the 1.54 mark.

Survey data from the European Commission showed that Eurozone economic confidence improved in May from a record low.

The economic sentiment index rose to 67.5 in May from 64.9 in the previous month. However, the reading was below economists’ forecast of 70.3.

Looking ahead, at 8:00 am ET, German preliminary consumer inflation for May is scheduled for release.

In the New York session, U.S. GDP data for the first quarter, weekly jobless claims for the week ended May 23, pending home sales and durable goods orders for April will be out.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.