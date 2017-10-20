Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Canadian Dollar Falls As Retail Sales Drop Unexpectedly, Inflation Slows

Canadian Dollar Falls As Retail Sales Drop Unexpectedly, Inflation Slows

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

The Canadian dollar dropped against its key counterparts in the European session on Friday, after data showed that the nation’s retail sales fell unexpectedly and consumer price inflation rose less than expected in September.

Data from Statistics Canada showed that the inflation slowed to 0.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis in September.

Economists had expected the inflation to grow by 0.3 percent, following a 0.2 percent rise in August.

Separate data from the same agency showed that Canadian retail sales declined?0.3 percent in August to $48.9?billion in September. Economists were calling for an increase of 0.5 percent.

This follows a 0.4 percent rise in July.

Core retail sales fell 0.7 percent month-on-month, after a 0.2 percent gain in August.

The figure has been expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil futures fell as the dollar continued to steady versus major rivals.

Upbeat US economic news and political turmoil in Spain have helped the dollar, putting a cap on commodities.

Crude for December delivery slipped $0.43 to $51.09 per barrel.

The loonie showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the currency rose against the aussie and the yen, it held steady against the euro. Against the greenback, the currency declined.

The loonie slipped to a 2-day low of 90.00 against the yen, after having advanced to 90.76 at 6:15 am ET. The loonie is likely to challenge support around the 89.00 region.

The Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that the Japan economy has been well-balanced by both external and domestic demand.

The governor said the sustainability of the expansion is high.

The loonie weakened to 1.4853 against the euro, a level unseen since September 1. Continuation of the loonie’s downtrend may see it challenging support around the 1.49 area.

Data from the European Central Bank showed that the euro area current account surplus rose to the highest level in more than a year in August.

The current account surplus rose to EUR 33.3 billion in August from EUR 31.5 billion in July. This was the highest since May 2016.

The loonie hit a 3-day low of 1.2567 against the greenback, from a high of 1.2473 hit at 8:15 am ET. The next possible support for the loonie is seen around the 1.27 level.

The loonie reversed from an early high of 0.9794 against the aussie, falling to 4-day low of 0.9860. If the loonie extends slide, 1.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.

Looking ahead, U.S. existing home sales data for September is due in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.