The Bank of Canada was widely expected to leave the interest rate unchanged at 1%, pausing after two consecutive rate hikes. The big uncertainty relates to the next moves: further hikes in early 2018 or a very long pause or even cessation of the short tightening cycle. USD/CAD was trading around 1.2675 ahead of the […] The post Canadian dollar falls on BOC rate decision appeared first on Forex Crunch.
