Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Canadian Dollar Falls On Weakening Oil Prices

Canadian Dollar Falls On Weakening Oil Prices

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

The Canadian dollar weakened against its major rivals in early European deals on Tuesday, as oil prices declined amid a higher dollar on the back of rising treasury yields.

Crude for December delivery fell $0.09 to $57.26 per barrel.

A stronger US dollar tends to make the dollar-denominated oil costlier for the buyers in foreign currencies.

Oil surged overnight as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s anti-corruption crackdown had led to a new wave of arrests of royals and minister.

The American Petroleum Institute will release its crude inventory data later in the day, with analysts predicting a drop of 2.8 million barrel in crude oil inventories.

This will be followed by official data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

European stocks are trading mixed, with banks gaining ground on growth optimism after ECB President Mario Draghi said there is little evidence that negative rates are undermining banking profitability.

The currency rose against its major rivals in the Asian session, with the exception of the greenback.

The loonie edged down to 1.2763 against the greenback, from a high of 1.2703 hit at the commencement of today’s trading. The loonie is likely to find support around the 1.31 mark.

The loonie retreated to 89.52 against the yen, from its previous high of 89.73. Continuation of the loonie’s downtrend may see it challenging support around the 88.00 region.

Official data showed that Japan labor cash earnings rose 0.9 percent on year in September.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and was up from 0.7 percent in August.

The loonie reversed from an early near a 2-week high of 0.9753 against the aussie, falling back to 0.9772. The next possible support for the loonie is seen around the 0.99 area.

Australia’s central bank decided to leave its key interest rate unchanged at a record low, as widely expected.

The board of the Reserve Bank of Australia, governed by Philip Lowe, maintained the cash rate at 1.50 percent. The bank had reduced the rate by 25-basis points each in August and May last year.

Having advanced to near a 3-week high of 1.4739 against the euro at 3:45 am ET, the loonie reversed direction and dropped to 1.4769. On the downside, 1.49 is possibly seen as the next support level for the loonie.

Data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone retail sales rebounded in September largely reflecting a recovery in food sales.

Retail sales grew 0.7 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 0.1 percent fall in August. This was the first increase in three months and came in better than the expected expansion of 0.6 percent.

Looking ahead, U.S. consumer credit for September is slated for release in the New York session.

At 12:35 pm ET, Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles speaks at The Clearing House Annual Conference, in New York.

BOC Governor Stephen Poloz speaks on inflation at an event jointly hosted by the Chartered Financial Analyst Society of Montreal and the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations at 12:55 pm ET.

At 2:30 pm ET, Fed Chair Janet Yellen delivers acceptance remarks at the presentation of the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government, in Washington DC.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.