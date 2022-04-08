Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Canadian Dollar Higher As Jobs Data Backs BoC Rate Hike Hopes

Canadian Dollar Higher As Jobs Data Backs BoC Rate Hike Hopes

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Canadian dollar was higher against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as nation’s jobs data showed that the unemployment rate fell to the lowest level on record in March, cementing expectations for a 50 basis-point hike by the Bank of Canada next week.

Data from Statistics Canada showed that the unemployment rate dropped to 5.3 percent from 5.5 percent in February. The rate came in line with expectations.

This was the lowest rate on record since comparable data became available in 1976.

The employment rose by 72,500 jobs in March after gaining by 336,600 jobs in the previous month. Economists had expected employment to increase by 80,000 jobs.

The BoC’s policy meeting is due next week, with economists forecasting a rate hike of 50 basis points amid strong growth.

European stocks are higher, after a sharp decline fueled by concerns about the Fed’s plan to move aggressively to control inflation.

The loonie was trading at 1.3673 against the euro, up from a low of 1.3712 seen at 6:50 am ET. Should the loonie strengthens further, it is likely to test resistance around the 1.35 region.

The loonie touched a 2-day high of 98.84 against the yen and a 1-week high of 0.9365 against the aussie, from Thursday’s closing values of 98.42 and 0.9415, respectively. The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around 100.00 against the yen and 0.90 against the aussie.

In contrast, the loonie was down against the greenback, at more than a 2-week low of 1.2619. The loonie is likely to find support around the 1.28 region.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.