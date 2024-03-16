Recent data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals that speculative net positions for the Canadian Dollar have decreased to -30.9K. This marks a significant decline from the previous indicator, which stood at -19.8K. The latest figures indicate a bearish sentiment towards the Canadian Dollar among traders and investors.The data, updated on 15 March 2024, suggests that market participants have increased their short positions on the Canadian Dollar, reflecting concerns about the currency’s strength. Traders are closely monitoring economic developments in Canada, including factors such as inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical events, which could influence the currency’s performance in the coming weeks. As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, market participants are adjusting their positions to navigate potential volatility in the foreign exchange market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com