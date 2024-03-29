According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on March 29, 2024, speculative net positions for the Canadian Dollar have dropped to -50.3K. This marks a significant decrease from the previous reported figure of -37.1K.Speculative net positions are closely watched by investors and analysts as they provide insights into market sentiment and potential future movements in currency exchange rates. A decrease in net positions indicates that traders are increasingly bearish on the Canadian Dollar, which could signal potential weakness in the currency in the near term.Market participants will be closely monitoring future CFTC reports to gauge whether this trend in Canadian Dollar speculative net positions continues or if there are any shifts in market sentiment that could impact the currency’s performance in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com