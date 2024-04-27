According to the latest data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Canadian Dollar speculative net positions have shown improvement. The previous indicator, which stood at -82.8K, has now reached -76.5K as of 26 April 2024. This improvement suggests a shift in sentiment towards the Canadian Dollar among speculators in the market.The CFTC data provides insights into the positioning of traders in the market and can indicate potential trends in currency movements. The more positive net position for the Canadian Dollar could signal increased confidence in the currency or a more bullish outlook for the Canadian economy. Traders and investors will be closely monitoring these developments to gauge the potential impact on the Canadian Dollar’s performance in the forex market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com