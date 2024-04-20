The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data released on April 19, 2024, shows that speculative net positions for the Canadian Dollar (CAD) have deepened significantly. The latest report indicates that traders’ net positions have reached -82.8K, reflecting a substantial increase in bearish bets compared to the previous figure of -53.4K.The growing negative sentiment towards the CAD suggests that traders are increasingly pessimistic about the currency’s future performance. This shift in speculative positions could indicate concerns about the Canadian economy, global market trends, or other geopolitical factors influencing traders’ outlook on the CAD.As investors continue to adjust their positions in response to changing market dynamics, monitoring speculative net positions can provide valuable insights into market sentiment and potential future currency movements. The widening gap in bearish bets on the CAD underscores the importance of staying informed about evolving trends in the foreign exchange market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com