Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Canadian Dollar Spikes Higher On Upbeat Jobs Data

Canadian Dollar Spikes Higher On Upbeat Jobs Data

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as a data showed that the economy added more jobs than forecast in September, while the jobless rate fell.

Data from Statistics Canada showed that employment rose by 53,700 jobs in September compared to economist estimates for an increase of about 5,000 jobs.

That follows an increase of 81,100 jobs in August.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.5 percent in September from 5.7 percent in August. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to remain unchanged.

The loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts in the Asian session. While it dropped against the aussie and the euro, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.

The loonie spiked up to more than a 4-week high of 82.04 against the yen, up from Thursday’s closing value of 81.18. If the loonie rises further, 83.5 is possibly seen as its next resistance level.

The loonie that ended Thursday’s trading at 1.4620 against the euro moved up to a 2-day high of 1.4587. The next possible resistance for the loonie is seen around the 1.44 level.

Final data from Destatis showed that Germany’s consumer price inflation slowed as initially estimated in September to the lowest since early 2018.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.2 percent in September from 1.4 percent in August. This was the lowest rate since February 2018, when the rate was 1.1 percent.

After dropping to 1.3300 against the greenback in the Asian session, the loonie reversed direction, rising to a 9-day high of 1.3206. The loonie is likely to locate resistance around the 1.30 region.

The loonie edged up to 0.8974 against the aussie, following a new 3-week high of 0.9037 seen at 8:00 am ET. The loonie is seen testing resistance around the 0.88 mark.

Looking ahead, University of Michigan’s U.S. consumer sentiment index for October is due in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.