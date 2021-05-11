Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Canadian Dollar Weakens As Oil Prices, European Shares Decline

Canadian Dollar Weakens As Oil Prices, European Shares Decline

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The Canadian dollar declined against its most major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, as oil prices fell on receding worries about a shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline and on a drop in European shares amid inflation worries.

The operator of the US’ Colonial Pipeline, which is the largest refined-products pipeline in the country, said that one of its lines has been partially restored and that a phased approach has been executed to facilitate a return to service by the end of the week.

During the White House press briefing on Monday, Homeland Security adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall said the cyber breach did not affect fuel supplies.

Fears about inflation rattled global markets, as traders hope that growing price pressures might prompt the Fed to wind back monetary policy support sooner than expected.

China’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest rate in three and a half years in April, official data showed.

Wednesday’s U.S. CPI report is expected to show an annual rise of 3.6 percent in April.

The loonie retreated to 1.4747 against the euro and 0.9502 against the aussie, off its prior session’s high of 1.4667 and a 4-day high of 0.9467, respectively, The next possible support for the loonie is seen around 1.49 against the euro and 0.96 against the aussie.

The loonie hit a 4-day low of 89.36 against the yen, down from Monday’s close of 89.88. The loonie may locate support around the 86.00 level.

Data from the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs showed that Japan household spending grew 6.2 percent on year in March – coming in at 309,800 yen.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 6.6 percent drop in February.

The loonie, however, rose to 1.2126 against the greenback, after falling to 1.2088 at 1:30 am ET. The loonie is seen finding resistance around the 1.25 mark.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.