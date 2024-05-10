In a positive turn of events for the Canadian labor market, the latest data released for April 2024 shows a significant increase in employment change. The indicator has surged to 90.4K jobs, marking a stark contrast to the previous month’s figure of -2.2K. This substantial improvement reflects a notable uptick in hiring activities across various sectors of the Canadian economy.The latest employment data update, released on May 10, 2024, indicates a promising trend in job creation, which could contribute positively to the country’s economic growth. The strong performance in the labor market for April showcases resilience and potential for further expansion, providing a boost to consumer confidence and overall economic stability in Canada. As the country continues to navigate through post-pandemic recovery, the robust employment figures offer a glimmer of hope for a thriving job market moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com