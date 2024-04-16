In March 2024, Canada experienced a decline in housing starts as the indicator dropped to 242.2K from the previous month’s figure of 260K recorded in February 2024. This data, updated on April 16, 2024, indicates a setback in the construction of new homes in the country.The decrease in housing starts could be attributed to various factors such as market trends, economic conditions, or seasonal fluctuations impacting the real estate sector. This change may have implications for the housing market and construction industry in Canada, potentially influencing housing prices and supply in the coming months.Analysts and experts will be closely monitoring the situation to assess the broader impact of this decline in housing starts on the Canadian economy and the housing market in particular, as the country navigates through evolving market dynamics and economic challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com