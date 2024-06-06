The Canadian Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) took a noticeable dip in May 2024, sliding to 59.1 from the robust 65.7 recorded in April. This significant change reflects a substantial slowdown in economic activity within the country. The data was officially updated on June 6, 2024.The Ivey PMI is an important leading indicator, offering insights into the economic health of Canada by measuring changes in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates a contraction. Despite the decline, the current index of 59.1 still suggests economic expansion, albeit at a slower pace compared to the previous month.The drop could be attributed to various factors impacting the Canadian economy, from shifting consumer demand to changes in production capacities, or international trade influences. Market participants and policymakers will closely monitor upcoming PMI reports to gauge whether this deceleration is temporary or indicative of a longer-term trend.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com