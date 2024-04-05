In a recent update on April 5, 2024, the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Canada, known as the Ivey PMI, showed a significant uptick in March 2024. The latest data revealed that the index soared to 57.5, indicating a notable improvement compared to the previous reading of 53.9 in February 2024.The Ivey PMI serves as a crucial economic indicator, reflecting the business conditions in Canada. A reading above 50 suggests expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a figure below 50 indicates contraction. The robust increase in the Ivey PMI in March points towards a strengthening economy and enhanced manufacturing activity in the country.The uptick in the Canadian Ivey PMI is a positive sign for the economic landscape, signaling growth opportunities and improved business sentiment. This surge aligns with other positive economic data, indicating a promising outlook for Canada’s economy in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com