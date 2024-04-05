The latest data released for Canada’s Ivey Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) indicates a significant increase, showcasing a robust expansion in the country’s manufacturing sector during March 2024. The non-seasonally adjusted (n.s.a) PMI for March reached an impressive level of 63, surpassing the previous month’s figure of 56.3, which stood at a respectable level itself. The report’s positive numbers suggest growing business activity and increased confidence among purchasing managers in the Canadian economy.The Canadian Ivey PMI serves as a crucial economic indicator, providing valuable insights into the current state of the manufacturing industry. The substantial jump in the PMI from February to March 2024 reflects the sector’s resilience and potential for further growth. Investors and analysts are likely to view this latest data as a promising sign for the Canadian economy’s overall health and stability. The updated figures, released on 5th April 2024, further underline the positive momentum in Canada’s manufacturing landscape and signal opportunities for continued expansion and investment in the sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com