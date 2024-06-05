In a surprising turn of events, Canada’s labor productivity has taken a significant hit in the first quarter of 2024. According to the latest data updated on June 5, 2024, labor productivity has decreased by 0.3%, declining from the slight growth of 0.2% noted in the last quarter of 2023.This shift represents a quarter-over-quarter comparison and reverses the modest gains observed in the fourth quarter of 2023. The earlier growth rate of 0.2% marked an upward trend compared to its preceding quarter, leading to cautious optimism among economic analysts. However, this optimism has been dampened by the new data indicating a contraction in productivity.The unexpected dip prompts questions about underlying economic conditions and workforce efficiency in Canada. Analysts and policymakers will be closely examining these figures to understand the broader implications for Canada’s economic health and long-term growth prospects. Further scrutiny and strategic interventions may be required to address this downturn in labor productivity.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com