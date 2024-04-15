Canada’s manufacturing sector showed significant growth in February 2024, with a 0.7% increase in sales compared to the previous month. This uptick comes after a more modest 0.2% rise in the previous indicator. The data, updated on 15 April 2024, indicates a positive trend in the country’s manufacturing output.The Month-over-Month comparison reveals a robust performance for February, outpacing the previous month’s growth. The latest figures point to a strengthening manufacturing industry in Canada, potentially signaling a boost to the overall economy. As the sector continues to expand, this surge in sales could have a ripple effect on employment rates and consumer spending, contributing to Canada’s economic trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com