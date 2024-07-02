Canadian manufacturing activity showed no sign of movement in June as the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) held steady at 49.3, the same figure recorded in May 2024. This data update, released on 02 July 2024, indicates that the sector remains in contraction territory, given that a PMI reading below 50 typically signifies shrinking factory activity.The unchanged reading suggests that Canadian manufacturers continue to face persistent challenges, including supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures, which inhibit growth and expansion. Despite these hurdles, there is some optimism that stabilization could lead to a recovery in the coming months if external conditions improve.Analysts and industry stakeholders will be closely monitoring upcoming economic reports and industrial performance indicators to gain further insights into the sector’s trajectory for the second half of the year. The consistent PMI reading underscores the need for targeted measures to bolster manufacturing resilience and drive long-term growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com