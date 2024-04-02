The Canadian market began weakly and continued to falter into the afternoon on Tuesday, amid uncertainty surrounding the future of interest rates. The recent US PCE data coupled with a report on manufacturing activity seem to have dashed hopes for an early Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Consequently, with bond yield increases, the stock market sentiment has become increasingly cautious.Following midday, the main S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 184.30 or 0.83%, resting at 22,000.95. Key sectors such as communications, technology, real estate, consumer discretionary, industrials, consumer staples, utilities, and financials have all registered losses. However, materials, energy, and healthcare stocks are showing some resilience.Significant losses were reported among several companies with Hut 8 Corp experiencing the worst hit at over 14%. Bitfarms, Docebo Inc, Rogers Communications, BCE Inc, Quebecor Inc, Cogeco Communications, FirstService Corporation, goeasy, Celestica Inc, and Thomson Reuters saw declines ranging from 2 to 4.3%.Meanwhile, Franco-Nevada Corporation, WSP Global, Constellation Software, TFI International, Telus Corp, and Intact Financial Corporation saw more moderate drops, ranging from 1 to 1.7%.On a brighter note, Aurora Cannbis saw an impressive surge of almost 25%. Canopy Growth Corporation closely followed with a significant 15.8% increase. Other notable performers were MAG Silver Corp, which climbed 5%, while Ero Copper, MEG Energy, Methanex Corporation, BRP Inc and Wheaton Precious Metals gained between 2 to 3%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com