**Canadian Market Faces Downturn Amid Concerns Over Prolonged High U.S. Interest Rates**The Canadian stock market experienced a notable downturn on Thursday afternoon, as a broad range of sectors were hit by persistent selling pressures. The decline is attributed to mounting concerns that U.S. interest rates will remain elevated for an extended period.Despite the overall negative trend, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index showed a modest rise of 175.75 points, or 0.79%, to reach 22,171.01 earlier today.Leading the losses were stocks in the materials, utilities, healthcare, and communications sectors. Real estate, industrials, consumer discretionary, and financial sectors also saw significant declines.Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) fell by 1.7%. The bank reported an adjusted net income of $3,789 million for the second quarter, a slight increase from $3,707 million in the same quarter last year.Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) took a steep decline, dropping more than 7%. Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) decreased by 4%, while other notable losers include Dayforce Inc. (DAY.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Molson Coors Canada (TPX.B.TO), and Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), which were down by 2% to 3%.However, not all stocks faced losses. Computer Modelling Group (CMG.TO) gained 6.5%, while Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO.TO), Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO), and Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO) rose between 2.5% to 3.4%. Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) also saw a gain of 2%.In economic news, data from Statistics Canada revealed that new home prices in Canada increased by 0.2% in April, outpacing market expectations of a 0.1% rise.