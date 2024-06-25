The Canadian market slid into negative territory on Tuesday morning, impacted by unexpected data revealing a rise in the nation’s consumer price inflation for May.Statistics Canada reported that the country’s annual inflation rate increased to 2.9% in May, up from the three-year low of 2.7% recorded in the previous month. Expectations had pegged the rise at 2.6%. On a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) went up by 0.6% in May, following a 0.5% increase in April.Canada’s annual core inflation rate also saw an upswing, reaching 1.8% in May from April’s three-year low of 1.6%. Month-on-month, the core inflation rate climbed 0.6% in May, compared to a 0.2% rise in April.Separately, Statistics Canada released preliminary estimates indicating that Canada’s manufacturing sales likely rose by 0.2% from the previous month in May. Manufacturing sales had grown by 1.1% in April.Sectors like communications, consumer discretionary, healthcare, materials, and utilities are among the prominent losers in the market.The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has fallen by 75.14 points or 0.34%, standing at 21,773.45 as of the latest report.Several companies experienced significant losses: Methanex Corporation (MX.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), WSP Global (WSP.TO), Toromont Industries (TIH.TO), Dollarama (DOL.TO), Stantec (STN.TO), and Morguard Corporation (MRU.TO) saw declines ranging from 1% to 2%.On the other hand, Hut 8 Corp (HUT.TO) is soaring nearly 20% following its announcement to secure $150 million in funding through convertible notes from Coatue Management. The funds will be utilized to develop an artificial intelligence infrastructure platform.Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) is up by 3%, while Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) have risen by 2% and 1.3%, respectively.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com