**Canadian Market Closes Strong on Banking Sector Gains**On Thursday, the Canadian stock market experienced a robust close, driven by optimistic earnings reports from the Royal Bank of Canada and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Additionally, marginally alleviated concerns about future Federal Reserve interest rate hikes contributed to the market’s positive performance.The S&P/TSX Composite Index saw an increase of 173.73 points, or 0.79%, concluding the day at 22,071.71. Throughout the session, the index fluctuated between a low of 21,915.30 and a high of 22,108.76.**Financial Sector Highlights**The Financials Capped Index rose by 1.89%. Notably, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) surged by 7% after revealing an adjusted net income of $1,718 million for Q2, up from $1,628 million the previous year.The Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) also performed well, gaining 5.2%. The bank reported a net income of $4.0 billion for the quarter ending April 30, 2024, marking a $270 million or 7% increase year-over-year.EQB Inc (EQB.TO) made significant gains, soaring by 13.5%. Post-market trading on Wednesday revealed the company’s second-quarter adjusted net income stood at $111 million, reflecting a 2% increase from the previous quarter and an 8% annual rise.Other notable financial gainers included Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO), Goeasy (GSY.TO), Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO), and CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), with increases ranging from 1.3% to 3%.**Utilities Sector Movements**The Utilities Capped Index increased by 1.51%, led by Innergex Renewable Energy (INE.TO) and Boralex (BLX.TO), which surged by 8.2% and 7.05%, respectively. Brookfield Infra Partners (BEP.UN.TO) saw a 3.7% rise, while Brookfield Infra Partners (BIP.UN.TO) advanced by 2.6%.**Other Prominent Gainers**Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), and FirstService Corporation (FSV.TO) were among the session’s notable gainers.**Declining Stocks**Conversely, Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) fell by 6.8%, while Dayforce Inc (DAY.TO) declined by 5.6%. Other notable decliners included Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO), and Constellation Software (CSU.TO).**Economic Indicators**On the economic front, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business reported that its business barometer, indicating 12-month forward expectations for business performance, rose to 56.4 in May from a revised 47.6 in the previous month.In the U.S., revised data from the Commerce Department showed that economic growth in Q1 2024 was slower than initially estimated, with GDP increasing by 1.3% compared to the previously reported 1.6%. Additionally, the Labor Department reported a slight increase in initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 25th.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com